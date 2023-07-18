WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — An Arizona man has been charged with a west suburban sexual assault dating back to 2001.

Alberto Gomez, 51, of Florence, Arizona, is facing three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

His bond was set at $5 million.

Late last year, West Chicago police learned of a DNA hit from a sexual assault kit collected in Nov. 2001.

On that night, a woman was alone in her apartment when she awoke to Gomez allegedly standing in her bedroom. He’s accused of striking her multiple times and sexually assaulting her.

Police said he fled after the assault and lived in the area at the time.

Gomez has been in federal custody since his arrest on illegal re-entry charges last November. He was transferred to the DuPage County Jail last week where he currently remains.