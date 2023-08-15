GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged after allegedly entering a home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in her bed.

On Sunday at around 3 a.m., authorities said Carlos Espinsales-Guevara, 25, of Glendale Heights, entered another home in the village.

He then allegedly made his way into a bedroom where a 7-year-old girl was sleeping in her bed.

Espinsales-Guevara then sexually assaulted the girl while in her bed, police allege.

Family members became aware of the alleged home invasion and removed him from residence while calling 911.

Police allege Espinsales-Guevara attempted to re-enter the house but failed to do so. He was arrested by Glendale Heights police near the home.

He is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim under 13 and home invasion – sex offense.

Espinsales-Guevara’s bond was denied. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 31.