WESTMONT, Ill. — A man was found with directions to a bridge over the Cal Sag channel and garbage bags after allegedly attacking his estranged wife on Sunday morning.

On Sunday just after 4:55 a.m., Westmont police responded to a 911 call of a woman screaming in the 300 block of West Naperville Road.

Officers at the scene found a woman holding a knife and Marco Renegado Evidente, 35, of Aurora, in a grassy area near a parking lot.

Following an investigation, authorities believe Renegado Evidente was allegedly stalking his wife and ran up to her car as she was leaving work.

He allegedly jumped on top of her and put a towel doused in apparent chemicals into her mouth.

A struggle then ensued and the woman’s head was slammed into the pavement with a knife being held to her throat, police said.

The woman was able to get the knife away from Renegado Evidente.

Officers said they found of an assortment of items in his backpack at the scene.

A twenty-pound dumbbell, three large garbage bags, multiple zip ties and directions to the Chatham Street Bridge over the Cal Sag Channel were found, police allege.

Prior to the incident, he was currently out on bond on a criminal sexual assault charge against his estranged wife in April.

Renegado Evidente was charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, violation of an order of protection, domestic battery and endangering the health or life of a child.