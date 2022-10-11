ELMHURST, Ill. — A Lombard man was struck and killed by a Metra train at an Elmhurst station Monday afternoon.

Authorities pronounced 31-year-old Rashad Oliver dead at the scene.

The fatal crash involving an inbound Metra passenger train on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, just east of the Addison Avenue and Cottage Hill Avenue crossing, occurred around 3:10 p.m.

Police said witnesses saw a man crossing the railroad tracks as the train approached.

It’s the third incident in recent weeks. Last month, a Metra train struck and killed a woman in Mokena. Three days earlier, a Metra train fatally struck a woman in Mount Prospect.

Elmhurst police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.