LOMBARD, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession.

On Wednesday, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and Lombard police executed a search warrant at the home of Christopher Long, located in the 300 block of South Elizabeth Street.

Police allege an examination of Long’s digital devices revealed child pornography files.

He was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

Long is being held in the DuPage County Jail pending an appearance in bond court.