A home caretaker is charged with sexually assaulting a physically disabled man he was hired to help in Villa Park.

Salvador Buenconsejo, 64, of Lombard is charged with aggravating criminal sexual assault of a person with a physical disability and unauthorized video recording.

Buenconsejo is accused of sexually assaulting a man in his care who had multiple sclerosis and required the use of a wheelchair for mobility. Prosecutors say on a separate occasion, he recorded a video of the victim’s genitals.

“The allegations levied against Mr. Buenconsejo are, in a word, unconscionable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin was quoted as saying in a news release. “Persons with disabilities rely on others for their day-to-day living. They literally entrust their caregivers with their lives. It is alleged that Mr. Buenconsejo betrayed the trust placed in him in the most vile manner conceivable.”

Prosecutors say a victim’s family member became suspicious of Buenconsejo and alerted police.

A judge issued a $300,000 arrest warrant for Buenconsejo Wednesday and he was taken into custody later that evening.