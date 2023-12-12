HINSDALE, Ill. — A lawsuit will be filed in the case of a Hinsdale teen who died when a Jeep crashed into a restaurant over the summer.

The parents of 14-year-old Sean Richards will take legal action against Fuller’s Car Wash and some of their employees.

An investigation into the July crash found a 16-year-old driver who worked at Fuller’s accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake as he pulled out of the car wash. The vehicle struck and killed Richards and hurt three others.

The Jeep hopped a cub and crashed into Fontano’s Subs near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Lincoln Street in Hinsdale, directly across the street from Fuller’s Car Wash.

Officials said there’s no evidence of reckless driving and called the incident a horrible accident. Hinsdale police said in October that no criminal charges will be filed against the teenager driver.