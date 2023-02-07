CHICAGO — A lawsuit has been filed against the owners of an Oak Park BP gas station that was the scene of a 2022 murder of an 18-year-old girl.

According to a press release from Dolan Law — the law firm who filed the lawsuit — the legal complaint alleges that “despite an alarming history of violent crimes against persons on the property, the operator did absolutely nothing to protect Jailyn [Logan-Bledsoe] and other customers of the gas station.”

The complaint details crime statistics kept by the Oak Park Police Department, stating that police records show 160 armed robberies were reported in Oak Park from Jan. 3, 2019, to June 20, 2022. Of those 160 reported armed robberies, 14 happened at gas stations, and one of the 14 happened at the BP gas station where Logan-Bledsoe was murdered.

The complaint also notes vehicular hijackings, and 58 were reported in Oak Park from Jan. 1, 2019, to Oct. 21, 2022. Of the 58 known hijackings, four happened at gas stations, and one of the four happened at the same gas station where Logan-Bledsoe was murdered, with the other three happening within a 2-mile radius of the same BP gas station.

The lawsuit goes on to list five other instances of crime being reported at the gas station from June 21, 2017, to June 17, 2022, as incidents that contribute toward the “alarming history of violent crimes” at the gas station alleged by Dolan Law.

“It is our family’s sincere hope that this lawsuit will bring some justice for my daughter, whose loss has devastated us,” said LaDonna Logan, Jailyn’s mother. “This gas station should have taken all reasonable measures possible to protect life. We love her and miss her smile and laughter every day.”

Logan-Bledsoe was on her way home during the early morning hours of June 22 when she stopped at a BP gas station in Oak Park. As she was heading back to her car, two individuals approached from behind and shot her in the back of the head.

The two offenders were later arrested by police.

“The filing of the lawsuit for the shooting death of Jailyn [Logan-Bledsoe] explains the details of what happened that day and shows that her death was preventable,” said Karen Munoz of Dolan Law.

It is unclear at this time when the next court date will happen when it comes to this lawsuit.