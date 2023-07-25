HINSDALE, Ill. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the three people who were injured in an incident where a Jeep crashed into a Hinsdale sub shop.

According to attorney Louis C. Cairo, the plaintiffs in the case — Sophia N. Ricciardi, Michal Lizler and Connor J. Sullivan — sustained physical and emotional injuries when they were dining at Fontano’s Sub Shop, and a Jeep came crashing through the façade of the building, coming to a stop on top of two of the three plaintiffs.

The legal complaint, filed by GWC Lawyers, LLC, alleges six counts of negligence against Fuller Car Wash and Martin Contreras as father, guardian and next friend of Martin Contreras Jr (a minor).

Cairo claims Contreras Jr was an employee of the car wash at the time of the crash, and operated the Jeep that crashed into Fontano’s Sub Shop in a negligent manner, leading to the physical and emotional injuries suffered by his clients.

The legal complaint seeks monetary compensation for physical and emotional damages suffered by Ricciardi, Lizler and Sullivan in the crash, in a sum in excess of $50,000, plus the cost of the lawsuit.