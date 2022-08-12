LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — Police are looking for a pair of suspects connected to a robbery that took place early Friday morning in the western suburbs.

According to LaGrange Park Police, the robbery took place around 3:45 a.m. at Cork Keg & Spirits on East 31st Street. Two suspects smashed one of the glass front doors to get into the convenience store and stole alcohol before leaving the store in an unknown direction.

One suspect was wearing all black with a mask and a hoodie on. The other suspect was wear a hoodie with several Nike logos on it.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police at (708) 352-7711, extension 207.