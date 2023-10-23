KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition following a head-on crash Monday morning.

Authorities believe the on-duty deputy was driving southbound on Route 47 in Hampshire Township at around 6:55 a.m. when the deputy’s squad car was struck head-on by a Dodge Ram pickup truck and trailer near Plank Road.

Police said the Dodge Ram was headed northbound on Route 47 when it attempted to stop in traffic. It then came into oncoming traffic and struck the squad car, police said.

The deputy was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition. There were three people inside the Dodge Ram at the time of the crash.

At least one person from the truck was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.