ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A woman jogging was groped Monday night while on the Fox River Trail in St. Charles.

Just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the Fox River Trail near 300 block of South Riverside Avenue on the report of a groping.

Upon arrival, police learned a 47-year-old woman was jogging along the trail, just south of the Illinois Street Bridge. She told officers she heard someone quickly approaching her from behind.

The male suspect then put his arms around her shoulders, grabbing her chest and abdomen.

Police said she screamed and the suspect, who fled westbound across a pedestrian bridge, was last seen on 1st Street toward Illinois Street.

The suspect was described as having a thin build and is approximately 5’6″. He was last seen wearing a gray or dark camouflage winter coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information can contact police at 630-377-4435.