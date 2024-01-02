CICERO, Ill. — Two women are dead and an investigation is underway after a shooting in Cicero on Tuesday night, police say.

According to police, the deadly shooting happened in the 1800 block of South 48th Court just after 7:40 p.m.

Officers say a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman were both badly injured in the shooting and were taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Officers did not provide details on what led to the shooting but said the incident appeared to be domestic-related.

According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting, but officers are searching for a person of interest.

An investigation is now underway and anyone with information is asked to call the Cicero police confidential hotline at 708-863-COPS.

Tips for police can also be filed at TheTownOfCicero.com. Tips can be left anonymously.