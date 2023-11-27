ELMHURST, Ill. — A man was charged after allegedly threating to shoot a 7-Eleven clerk, but left with only a Snapple after the worker ignored him.

On Friday just after 7:55 p.m., Elmhurst officers responded to an armed robbery call at a 7-Eleven store, located in the 500 block of South York Street.

Following an investigation, authorities allege Ditalion Barnett, 27, of Chicago, entered the store, selected a Snapple and then approached the register.

Barnett allegedly displayed a handgun at the clerk and said “give me everything,” which was refused.

“I’m going to shoot you,” Barnett allegedly told the clerk after his demands were refused again.

The 27-year-old then took the Snapple and left the store without paying for it, authorities allege.

He was taken into custody the next day at a gas station in Bellwood with Adyria Moore, 23, of Hillside.

Authorities allege Barnett and Moore had planned the robbery with Moore supplying Barnett with the address of the 7-Eleven two days prior.

Both were charged with armed robbery with a firearm. They were denied release at a detention hearing and their next court dates are scheduled for Dec. 18.