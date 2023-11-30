OAK PARK, Ill. — A man was threatened with a traffic cone and a possible gun Wednesday afternoon during an attempted carjacking in Oak Park.

Just before 4:15 p.m., a man parked his vehicle on Flournoy, just east of Taylor, and began to walk home.

He was then approached by four juveniles.

“Hey sir, sir, give me your key!” was shouted at the man, officials said.

The man refused and then he was threatened.

“I’m going to shoot you. Shoot him! Shoot him!” was then shouted at the man, according to authorities.

A juvenile then picked up a traffic cone and threatened him.

Once 911 was called, the group fled. Three of the four suspects were taken into custody.