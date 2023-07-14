CHICAGO — Five U-Haul stores across the west and southwest suburbs are doing their part to help Chicagoland victims hit by heavy storms and tornadoes.

The moving and storage resource company is offering 30 days of free U-box container usage to locals that suffered damage and need recovery assistance.

The boxes provide 257 cubic feet of storage and a one-ton capacity – enough space to hold an average of one-and-a-half rooms of furniture and other belongings.

“Secure storage is always in demand after storms, and we are in a fortunate position to help,” said Angela Farley with U-Haul Company of Chicago Western Suburbs. “U-Haul is ready to assist our neighbors who were impacted by this storm and could use U-Box containers to store their items for one month at no cost.”

A list of participating U-Haul stores is below:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Aurora 1282 N. Lake St., Aurora, IL 60506 (630) 859-8780



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bolingbrook 240 W. North Frontage Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (630) 771-0316



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carol Stream 4N221 84th Court, Hanover Park, IL 60133 (630) 682-8146



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hoffman Estates 2475 Pembroke Ave., Hoffman Estates, IL 60195 (847) 885-0177



U-Haul Moving & Storage of Montgomery 1900 Douglas Road, Montgomery, IL 60538 (630) 962-5012

