ST. CHARLES, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in St. Charles late Wednesday night from a car crash.

According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 a.m. Thursday when they saw a large dead horse on the side of the road.

Police said it appeared that the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck, that was found nearby off the roadway, had struck the animal and then veered off the roadway.

Police say the driver and sole occupant, a 39-year-old man from Hampshire, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies spoke to the horse’s owner who had been searching for the animal. The owner said the horse may have been suffering from a medical issue and had broken out of the stable.

Police are currently investigating. The driver has not been cited.