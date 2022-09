CHICAGO — Rio Lewis, 11, from Hinsdale, is the face of the new “American Girl” doll named Claudie Wells.

Rio stopped by WGN’s News at 4 p.m. to talk about her new claim to fame and the new doll.

Click here to read more about Claudie, a 9-year-old girl year based in the 1920s.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.