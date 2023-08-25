CICERO, Ill. — Cicero police are investigating after a kindergarten student brought a gun to school.

The superintendent of District 99 said in a statement the gun was found Friday morning at Columbus West Elementary.

According to the statement, a classroom assistant was helping the student look for their ID when the gun was discovered in the child’s backpack.

The superintendent said at no time was any student or staff in imminent danger.

“In conjunction with the Cicero Police Department and Columbus West Administration, the situation was immediately contained and no one was hurt. As always, the safety of our staff and students is our priority,” the statement said.

No additional details were provided.