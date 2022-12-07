BERWYN, Ill. — A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of an 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who was found dead six days after he was reported missing.

Jose G. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn. At the time, family said he suffered from Alzheimer’s and may be trying to get back to where he used to live in Little Village, or even his previous home back in Mexico.

After days of searching, Arevalo was found dead Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Police have not released any additional information on the circumstances surrounding his death.

A GoFundMe has been created by family members to help pay for Arevalo’s funeral expenses. According to the family, remaining funds will be donated in the 83-year-old’s name to Alzheimer’s research.

The fundraiser has already raised over $3,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.