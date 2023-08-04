GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — The village president of Glendale Heights has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly filing two false police reports.

Chodri Ma Khokhar, 66, is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

He turned himself into authorities Thursday afternoon after a judge issued a warrant earlier in the day.

Authorities allege on April 26 and May 23, Khokhar claimed he was the victim of assault.

They claim Khokhar knew “at the time of the transmission that there was no reasonable grounds for believing that the offense had been committed.”

His next court appearance is schedule for Sept. 11.

Khokhar was elected in the summer of 2021.