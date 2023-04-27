GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — Glenbard West High School is back open after it was evacuated following a bomb threat Thursday morning.

Just after 10:05 a.m., Glen Ellyn police said students and staff were evacuated as a precaution.

While the investigation is ongoing, just after 12:10 p.m., Glen Ellyn police said an “all clear” was given and the building can now be accessed. Roadways around the area are also available.

A student told WGN News they were evacuated to Ackerman Sports and Fitness Center.

At this time, it’s unknown if the school is in session for the rest of the day.

WGN News will update this story once more information becomes available.