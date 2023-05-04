GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A Glenbard West High School student was taken into custody following a bomb threat made at the school.

Police said the Glen Ellyn Police Department received information of the threat at the high school located at 670 Crescent Blvd around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The buildings were evacuated and a search was conducted. No threats were found and the campus was reopened around 2 p.m.

This was the second bomb threat made at the school in less than two weeks.

According to police, a suspect was identified and taken into custody later Wednesday evening.

The person, identified as a 17-year-old student at Glenbard West High School, was charged with two counts of felony and disorderly conduct.

The student appeared at a detention hearing Thursday morning where they were ordered to stay detained until at least the next court date, which is scheduled for May 12.

The other bomb threat, made on April 27, 2023, remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these two events is asked to contact the Glen Ellyn Police Department at 630-469-1187.