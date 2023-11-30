GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — The Glen Ellyn Police Department have arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to school children in the western suburbs earlier this fall.

Matthew T. Morgan, arrested by the Glen Ellyn Police Department for allegedly indecently exposing himself to minors on Sept. 6, 2023.

According to GEPD, officers served an arrest warrant around 1 p.m. Thursday for Matthew T. Morgan in Downers Grove. The warrant included four felony charges — two counts of sexual exploitation of a child under 13, and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child under 13 – expose self, which were the results of an investigation that began in early September.

On Sept. 6, GEPD received information that two school children were walking home from class around 4 p.m. when a man exposed his genitals to them. Allegedly, the man told the children they dropped something, before dropping his pants.

Morgan is currently being held at DuPage County Jail, where he will remain until his first court appearance on Dec. 1.