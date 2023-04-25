NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The parents of two junior high school students in Naperville have been charged after allegedly encouraging their daughters to beat up a fellow classmate.

On April 3 at around 7 a.m., authorities allege a junior high student was walking to her bus stop while being followed by two other girls and a vehicle. Police said parents Steven Teague, 36, and Terika Thomas, 30, both of Naperville, were inside the vehicle.

When the girl reached her bus stop, the daughters of Teague and Thomas allegedly attacked the girl, a fellow classmate, by throwing her to the ground and punching her.

While the incident was happening, authorities allege Teague stood by and Thomas encouraged the daughters to “get her.”

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the girl did not sustain serious injuries.

The next court appearance for Teague is scheduled for May 15 and the next court appearance for Thomas is scheduled for May 23.