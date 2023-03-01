GENEVA, Ill. — The Geneva and Batavia police departments are investigating after more than a dozen businesses were damaged in burglaries early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., Geneva Police Department officers eventually found 12 businesses where at least one person used a brick or fire extinguisher to break the storefront glass to gain entry.

Shortly after a Geneva officer discovered the first business burglary, a Batavia police officer saw a suspicious vehicle nearby and tried to pull it over, according to police.

Batavia police said the Kia sedan was stolen.

The driver refused to stop for police and Kane County deputies as they eventually went to the Ronald Regan Memorial Tollway, according to police. Officers terminated the pursuit due to safety.

Geneva police are investigating burglaries in the following areas.

3 burglaries on the east side of the 1700 block of South Randall Road

5 burglaries on the west side of the 1700 block of South Randall Road

4 burglaries in Geneva Commons

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call 630-232-4736.

In Batvia, officers said two businesses in the 1800 block of Mill Street were burglarized. They are still working to determine if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information on the burglaries in Batavia is asked to call police at 630-454-2500.