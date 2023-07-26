CICERO, Ill. — Emergency response teams are out in force attempting to get a handle on all the flooding damage from the severe storms earlier this month.

Local, state and federal officials provided an update at Morton College in Cicero Wednesday, on how things are progressing in the aftermath of the storms and what their teams will be doing.

In early July, there were about 18,000 reports of flooding. Some areas saw almost nine-inches of rain fall, with all the water unable to drain causing backups in basements.

The hardest hit areas being Cicero, Berwyn, Stickney and the Austin neighborhood.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson went door to door Tuesday, and Wednesday, five assessment teams will be doing the exact thing in suburbs and five in the city.

The teams are trying to speak with residents to get a clearer idea of the extent of the damage.

Once compiled, Gov. JB Pritzker will make an official request for federal support and then that request lands on the desk of President Joe Biden.

Hopefully the support will come for these residents in need. If it does not, the Small Business Administration could be able to offer assistance not just to businesses, but also to renters and homeowners.

The assessment teams plan to knock on about 1200 to 1500 doors a day over the next week.