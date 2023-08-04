WARRENVILLE, Ill. — A truck was used to rip up from the ground and steal an ATM early Thursday morning in Warrenville.

Authorities believe the incident happened at around 3:45 a.m. at an Old Second National Bank branch, located at 3 S. 041 Route 59.

The FBI said an unknown number of suspects attached a hook and chain to a stolen white truck to rip the ATM up from the ground.

They then fled in a 2023 grey Ford Escape with the Illinois license plate number FP210466.

Members of the public can report tips at 312-421-6700 or via tips.fbi.gov.