ADDISON, Ill. — For the second time this week, the FBI is asking for help identifying two people who robbed a BMO Harris bank in the western suburbs.

On Friday, the FBI said two men, both armed with handguns, robbed the bank around 9 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Lake Street in Addison.

One man is described as being about 5 feet 7-8 inches tall and was wearing black pants, hooded sweatshirt and face covering, with grey gloves, white shoes and a handgun with a long barrel and extended magazine, according to the FBI.

The other man is described as being about 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing black pants, hooded Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes down the arm and face covering, with white gloves and shoes and a handgun with a green laser.

No injuries were reported and the alleged bank robbers haven’t been arrested yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 312-421-6700 or online.

Tips can be reported anonymously.