BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A Bolingbrook bank was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning and the employees were tied up, according to the FBI.

At around 9:55 a.m., authorities responded to a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 300 block of Quadrangle Drive, on the report of a robbery.

Three masked men entered with handguns and tied the employees up, the FBI said.

The three suspects were Black males with one dressed as a mailman, one with a hi-visibility vest and blue sweatshirt and the last wore a black and red sweatshirt.

The man dressed as a mailman was also carrying a mailbag, according to the FBI.

The suspects fled in a vehicle and are currently at-large. It is unknown how much currency was stolen.