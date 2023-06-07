NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. — The estranged father of a 3-year-old is in police custody after allegedly telling the child’s mother that he had no intention of ever returning the minor following a short visit.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, North Riverside police were notified of a non-custodial parental abduction.

Police said the father picked up the child at the mother’s home and agreed to meet later at a restaurant. When the father called the mother and implied he would not return the child, the police were called.

During the investigation, North Riverside police officers observed the father and young child enter a grey Chevrolet Camaro in the 5600 block of South Emerald Ave. in Englewood.

Officers followed the vehicle and took the offender into custody with the assistance of Chicago police and Illinois State Police troopers.

The child was found unharmed.

Police did not announce if charges were pending against the father.