MAYWOOD, Ill. — The family of Myrtle Simmons-Brown is seeking answers in the investigation of the 73-year-old’s homicide outside of her Maywood home in mid-September.

According to the Maywood Police Department, Simmons-Brown’s body was discovered in a creek behind her residence on Sept. 16. In the nearly three weeks since, family said a person of interest has been identified, but no one is in police custody.

A letter shared with WGN News on behalf of the family Thursday demands an update on the case and justice for Simmons-Brown, who family described as being a beautiful, loving and inspirational soul who made everyone around her feel like they mattered.

The full letter can be read at the bottom of this article.

A few days after Simmons-Brown’s body was found, videos of her son — former NFL player Sergio Brown — surfaced on social media, where he appeared to be outside of the United States.

In one of the videos, Brown claimed to have been kidnapped twice, while in another he appeared to be laughing, while surrounded by messages from the movie ‘Finding Nemo.’

According to sources, Brown has not been named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of his mother.

Brown’s family said they have not been in contact with Sergio and said in part in the letter, “We continue to pray for his well-being and advocate for his immediate and safe return to the United States.”

WGN News reached out to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office (CCSAO). The CCSAO referred WGN to the Maywood Police Department, who is handling the investigation. Maywood police have yet to respond to requests for further information.