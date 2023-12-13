HINSDALE, Ill. — The family of a Hinsdale teenager killed in a horrific crash over the summer has filed a lawsuit against a well-known Chicagoland car wash.

Clifford Law Offices filed the lawsuit Wednesday morning on behalf of Brian and Kristine Richards, the parents of Sean Richards, “against the entities who own and manage the car wash and other employees.”

On July 17, Sean Richards, 14, was struck by a jeep that was driven by an employee of the Fuller’s Car Wash location in Hinsdale, which has been in operation for about 70 years.

“We have three objectives in pursuing this litigation: the truth, accountability and, third, public safety,” Brian Richards said in a news conference Wednesday morning.

Sean Richards

A joint investigation by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Hinsdale Police Department determined that a 16-year-old worker at the car wash was inside a jeep and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

That sent the vehicle forward, where it struck Richards and three others before crossing two lanes of traffic and slamming into Fontano’s Subs near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Lincoln Street in Hinsdale, directly across the street from Fuller’s Car Wash.

A heartbroken Kristine Richards spoke at Wednesday’s news conference. According to the family, her son had been walking to the library to meet Kristine when Sean was struck by the jeep coming out of Fuller’s Car Wash. Kristine held her son in the street before Sean was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead three days later, after he had been airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Sean had just graduated from St. Isaac Jogues grammar school in Hinsdale and planned to attend Benet Academy in Lisle as a freshman.

“Sean should be alive today, finishing final exams, attending swim practice and getting ready for Christmas with his family,” Kristine Richards said at the news conference.

“Instead, he’s dead.”

“This unspeakable tragedy cut short the life of a young man who had so much promise in this world,” Bradley M. Cosgrove, partner at Clifford Law Offices, said in a news release. “This holiday season will be particularly difficult for the Richards family.

“There must be accountability for what occurred, not only for Sean and his family, but for everyone who frequents that area in Hinsdale. This lawsuit sends a message to all business owners that safety must come first.”

In Wednesday’s news conference, Brian Richards claimed Fuller’s Car Wash had “similar incidents” happen in the past but owners did not take proper safety measures to prevent accidents like the one that killed his son. He stated the Fuller family did nothing “to warn the public about the risk or to protect the public from the car wash.”

“This was an incident that was predictable,” Cosgrove said Wednesday. “It was one that we knew could have been avoided if proper safeguards were placed at Fuller’s Car Wash that day.”

The driver of the jeep, meanwhile, was uninjured in the crash.

On Wednesday, Brian Richards said that after initially hitting Sean, “the driver a second time presses the gas, throws Sean off the hood, runs over him, (then) carried Sean’s body over to in front of the sub shop.”

However, the subsequent investigation found no evidence of reckless driving by the 16-year-old, calling it a “horrible accident” and determining that the teenager was pulling out of the car wash tunnel when he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

No drugs or alcohol were found in the 16-year-old driver’s blood or urine, and no criminal charges have been filed against the driver.

The Fuller family, which owns the car washes, did release a statement to WGN, saying:

“Now that the legal process has begun, it does not change our heavy hearts and the grief we feel for the Richards family and the other families affected by this accident. While we cannot fathom what they are going through, we pray for the Richards family, all of those injured, and our entire community. The depth of this tragedy is felt daily by our family and employees. Our pledge is to remember and our promise is to serve the community faithfully as we have for decades.”

Since the crash, WGN has been told that the Fullers have installed bollards, which are posts designed to prevent vehicles from colliding or crashing into structures or pedestrians, at the business to prevent a similar incident repeating itself in the future.

However, Sean Richards’ parents don’t believe this is enough, Kristine saying, “Fuller’s should be made to move the wash to an area with less foot and stroller traffic.”

And they want the world to know what happened to their child.

“We want to hold them accountable for killing our beautiful son,” Brian Richards said.