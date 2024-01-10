LOMBARD, Ill. — The family of a hearing-impaired high school wrestler is taking the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) to federal court after the agency doubled down on denying the student’s eligibility Wednesday.

Harrison Konder is a senior at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard. His family said he transferred to the Lombard school after struggling with his grades at larger Downers Grove North High School because the school was too large to accommodate better conditions for his disability.

According to information from Montini Catholic’s admissions department, the school’s total enrollment for the 2021-22 school year was 585 students.

According to enrollment information from Community High School District 99 where Downers Grove North is located, the school’s total enrollment for the 2021-22 school year was 2,186 students.

Konder’s family said Montini Catholic is a smaller school setting for him and better suited for him to academically succeed, but the IHSA ruled Konder ineligible to wrestle this year and stood by their initial ruling to deny his eligibility after a review hearing Wednesday.

“He does have a disability,” said Amanda Konder, Harrison’s mother. “This was done for his educational purposes putting him in Montini.”

In it’s ruling, the IHSA said there was no evidence Konder’s family had requested additional accommodations from Downers Grove North, saying the school was not given the opportunity to provide him smaller class size, improved audio devices or different placement in the classroom.

The full IHSA letter denying Konder’s eligibility can be found at the bottom of this article.

“Obviously [we are] disappointed,” Konder said. “They need to do the right thing, letting him wrestle would be the right thing to do.”

The Konder family said they have acquired letters of support from Harrison’s audiologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital, a therapist and the academic counselor at Downers Grove North saying the decision was based purely on Harrison’s educational needs, despite the IHSA’s ruling.

In response to the review hearing Wednesday, the Konder family’s attorney filed a federal lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order against the IHSA so that Harrison can wrestle.

“Harrison meets the eligibility requirements under the IHSA’s own rules he lives within 30 miles of Montini, he transferred solely for educational purposes documented by medical professionals,” said Jacie Zolna, attorney for Myron M. Cherry & Associates representing the Konders. “Federal law requires that the IHSA give him a reasonable modification in their transfer rules. In this case, because that transfer was solely related to hearing impairment, they should allow him to wrestle.”

While Konder’s hearing impairment has contributed toward struggles in the classroom, he has excelled on the mat. He owns an 84-11 career record with two top-five finishes at the state level as he heads into his senior year at Montini Catholic, a school one division lower than Downers Grove North where he stands to be an individual state title contender if he is granted his athletic eligibility.

Konder finished his junior year at Downers Grove North with a 41-6 record and a fifth place finish in the Class 3A 152-pound bracket at last season’s IHSA Individual State Tournament. A year prior as a 138-pound sophomore, Konder finished with a 43-5 record and placed fourth at the Class 3A state tournament.

The IHSA did not hold a State Tournament in Konder’s freshman season of 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

Last month, a McHenry County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the IHSA to Jimmy Mastny, a wrestler who was home schooled through eighth grade, and now attends Marian Central Catholic High School.

The Konders are hoping for a similar ruling.

A hearing has been set at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago for Thursday at 1 p.m.