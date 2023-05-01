AURORA, Ill. — Family of a missing local MMA fighter are asking the public’s help with finding him.

Trevon Lawson, of Aurora, was last seen in Schaumburg on April 16 wearing black pants and a gray or black hoodie. He was driving a tan/gold/light brown 2003 Nissan Altima sedan, family said.

Lawson also goes by Tre or his stage name “The Last Shinobi.” He is 5’8″ and weighs between 155 and 165 lbs.

Lawson is a member of the Carlson Gracie Team and was recently named The Ignite MMA 155 pound champion, family said.

After going missing on April 16, Lawson did not report to work the next day.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact 240-242-9875.