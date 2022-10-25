ELMHURST, Ill. — Authorities identified a pedestrian fatally struck by a train on Monday as an Elmhurst University student.

Police did not provide a name but said the woman was 21 years old and from Warrenville.

Around 1:15 p.m., Elmhurst emergency crews responded to Park Avenue between Myrtle Avenue and Cottage Hill Avenue for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train. An eastbound Metra train on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks east of Myrtle Avenue crossing collided with the woman.

According to police, witnesses observed the woman stepping onto the tracks from an area east of the crossing as the train approached.

The incident remains under investigation by the Elmhurst Police Department, the Metra Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information should contact the Elmhurst Police Department at (630) 530-3050.