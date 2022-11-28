ELMHURST, Ill. — Elmhurst police and the FBI are looking for two suspects who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

One suspect presented a note to a teller at the Elmhurst-Wintrust Bank, 115 West Third Street, around 4:40 p.m. and demanded cash, according to a press release from Elmhurst police. The second suspect served as a lookout.

The suspect with the note implied he had a weapon but didn’t display one, according to police.

The two suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

One man is described as between 20-30 years old, about 6 feet tall, medium build and was wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black gloves, according to police.

The second man is described as being between 20-40 years old, 6 feet tall, heavy build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a surgical mask and black pants, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-530-3050.