SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man from Elgin died last week after he fell from a chairlift at a ski resort in Colorado.

John Perucco, 60, of Elgin, died on March 17 when he fell while trying to remove snow from the seat, according to the Summit County, Colorado Coroner’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the restraint bar was in the up position.

The incident happened at a ski resort about 80 miles west of Denver.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of this tragic incident,” Summit County Coroner Amber Flenniken said in a release.

The coroner’s office said they are reminding skiers and snowboarders to follow safety guidelines at all times and to use the restraint bar for additional safety.