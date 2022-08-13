ELGIN — The Boys and Girls Club of Elgin held a back to school breakfast Saturday morning aimed at helping local families and students as they prepare to head back to class this fall.

“We’re a good family and sometimes some families need a little help,” said Wendy Murrilo, a mother of five who stopped by the event and said she feels fortunate to go home with school supplies for her kids.

The free event included face painting, games and raffles that were sponsored by Luv Butter — A vegan food products company with roots in Elgin.

“Giving back to the community is what we’re all about,” said Robbie Green Jr., CEO of Luv Butter. “Spreading love is our big slogan.”

Backpacks filled with school supplies were raffled off to students throughout the morning, putting a smile on the faces of winners and alleviating some of the stress parents face when collecting school supplies ahead of the annual return to the classroom.

“I was so shocked. I was so surprised that I won,” said Young, a student who won a backpack from a raffle at the event.

Next up, the Boys and Girls Club of Elgin will be giving out free haircuts on Sunday, Aug. 14th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elgin Clubhouse.