EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — An 11-year-old boy is in serious condition after being accidentally shot by a 14-year-old Monday afternoon, according to the East Chicago Police Department.

Police said officers were called to a house in the 3900 block of Butternut Street in reference to a shooting. In route, officers were advised that an 11-year-old child was shot inside the house and a 14-year-old suspect was with him.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an 11-year-old boy inside the house with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. After medics gave him medical attention, the 11-year-old boy was taken to a Chicago-area hospital in stable, but serious condition.

The 14-year-old suspect was also found on scene by police and taken to St. Catherine Hospital to be cleared by medical personnel before being transported to the East Chicago Police Department.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was accidental and there is no immediate threat to the public.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact East Chicago PD at (219) 391-8318, or leave an anonymous tip at (219) 391-8500.