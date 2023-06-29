DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — After nearly 50 dogs were taken in earlier this week, DuPage County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for large dogs due to overcrowding.

On Tuesday, the shelter, located at 120 N. County Farm Rd. in Wheaton, received 47 dogs in addition to some cats and chickens.

WGN News has been reporting on the crisis area shelters are facing since the pandemic, with more animals coming in then being adopted and fostered out, and DuPage County Animal Services is no different.

While many animals call these shelters home longer than they would want to, large dogs are particularly affected.

“We are seeing large breed dogs having a large length of stay,” Operations Manager Laura Flamion said. “They are harder to place with landlords placing size restrictions on dogs over 40 lbs.”

So in an effort to help clear their kennels, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for the time being for large dogs — which they consider over 40 lbs.

It’s a dire situation at the shelter.

“We only have four cages open,” Flamion said. “Normally we give the dogs two runs — a kennel to sleep, eat and play in and a second kennel where they potty. Right now, we can only give them one.”

Some of the dogs, including LeiLei below, could be euthanized if they are not adopted.

LeiLei

Dogs are not the only animals in abundance at the shelter. In addition to the 80 dogs, there’s 119 cats and 34 small and exotic animals.

Of those 34, the shelter is hoping to find rabbits Georgie and Roxanne good homes. They were found in May 2019 and were adopted to a home in June 2020. However, the owner became ill and had to surrender them back to the shelter in Nov. 2022.

Georgie and Roxanne

“They are a bonded pair of white rabbits. White rabbits tend to be overlooked due to their size and what some may feel is an unremarkable look,” Flamion said. “We disagree though and know they are the sweet and very social rabbits. They are large, so open pen living suits them best.”

In addition to adopting, the shelter is always looking to expand their foster network — which is a crucial for a variety of reasons.

“It gets the pet out of the shelter and allows us to get to know that pet’s personality,” Flamion said. “The behavior in the shelter can be different from in the home.”

Below is a gallery of available animals. To learn more on how to foster, visit here.





Sofa





Crab Apple









