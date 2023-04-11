CAROL STREAM, Ill. — A 14-year-old boy was charged after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

On Friday just before 10:30 p.m., a Carol Stream officer noticed a vehicle that turned out of a McDonald’s parking lot onto Schmale Road with no registration plates.

The driver, later determined to be a 14-year-old boy, fled and the officer began a pursuit.

Speeds reached up to 80 miles per hour and the officer lost sight of the vehicle after the boy turned the car’s lights off.

A short time later, authorities discovered that the suspected vehicle had crashed into a tree near North Avenue and County Farm Road. The driver had fled the scene.

Later that evening, the 14-year-old suspected driver turned himself in to police.

“Driving is a privilege, not a right,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Furthermore, it is a privilege reserved for those above sixteen years of age with a valid driver’s license. The allegations that a fourteen-year-old boy, two years away from even taking his driver’s test, led police on a high-speed chase is extremely disturbing.”

The boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving.