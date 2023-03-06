RIVERSIDE, Ill — A person was killed in a crash near Riverside Brookfield High School on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a report of an accident around 6:40 p.m. at First Avenue and Forest Avenue. According to police, the offending vehicle was traveling southbound on First Avenue when it struck another vehicle from behind.

The offending vehicle left the roadway and struck the digital billboard sign for Riverside Brookfield High School. Police said first responders performed lifesaving measures on the driver before they were transported to Loyola Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

The second vehicle involved had minor damage. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.