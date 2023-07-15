WESTCHESTER, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper’s car was struck by a driver early Saturday morning in Westchester as they were investigating a three-car crash.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. on the Mannheim Road ramp to the inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway.

According to state police, a driver was trying to pass a semi-truck on the single-lane ramp from Manheim Road, struck the rear of the semi-truck and sideswiped the driver’s side mirror of the trooper’s car.

The trooper, who was inside their car at the time, and the driver weren’t injured, state police said.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, of Chicago, was cited for Scott’s Law improper passing of an emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage, according to state police.

This is the 12th move over law-related crash this year, according to state police. Last year there were 23 related crashes and eight troopers were injured.

What is Illinois’ Scott’s Law?

The move over law in Illinois, known as Scott’s Law, requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Illinois State Police said the following to remind people about the law.

“When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.”

The law is named after Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen.

He was struck and killed in December 2000 while at a crash scene. He was 37.