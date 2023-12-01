CICERO, Ill. — Firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire at an apartment building in Cicero that has left dozens of people displaced.

Flames broke out at the building early Friday morning in the 5000 block of 16th Street. The roof of the building completely collapsed.

Officials believe the fire started in the basement.

As many as 30 people were inside the building at the time of the fire, but officials said they were able to get out safely. So far, there are no reports of injuries.

Police said approximately 20 to 30 are displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is currently on scene helping those people.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.