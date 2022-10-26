WESTMONT, Ill. — No injuries were reported after a large deer smashed into a suburban nursing home and ran through the hallways.

According to the Westmont Fire Department, the deer broke into the nursing home located at 512 East Ogden around 8 a.m. The deer knocked into two people in the hallway and reportedly headbutted a third person.

The deer then broke a window, jumped out and fled.

Police said it broke into a business first at 825 North Taft and was able to escape without breaking anything. Police said the deer opened a on accident.

Police were responding to the business when the deer broke into the nursing home.