OAK BROOK, Ill. — A Macy’s in Oak Brook was once again the target of theft, with Du Page County prosecutors saying Wednesday that the latest incident involved a Chicago-area couple allegedly enlisting their kids to commit the crime.

Angelo Almaraz, 26, of Chicago, and his girlfriend Thalia Morales, 32, of Hammond are both charged with one felony count of burglary and one count of felony count of retail theft.

SEE ALSO: 2 men accused of stealing over $750 worth of merchandise from Oak Brook Macy’s

According to prosecutors, around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, Almaraz and Morales entered the suburban department store located at 1 Oakbrook Center with four children.

Angelo Almaraz Thalia Morales

Prosecutors allege that the group went to the children’s section with the two eldest children, one of whom officials said was 13. The two allegedly began selecting items and handing them to Almaraz and Morales, who then placed them in Nordstrom Rack bags they brought.

Prosecutors say the group ran away from the store with the items when a loss prevention officer approached them.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan migrants accused of stealing nearly $3K in merchandise from Oak Brook Macy’s

An Oak Brook police officer responded to the area and initiated a traffic stop as the suspect vehicle attempted to turn onto nearby Route 83, prosecutors added.

Police allegedly recovered $962 in merchandise inside the vehicle and both Almaraz and Morales were taken into custody.

The pair appeared before a judge on Tuesday and were granted a pre-trial release.

“The allegations that two grown adults enlisted the help of children as they stole nearly one thousand dollars worth of merchandise are extremely disturbing,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. “I caution anyone who is even thinking about coming to DuPage County to steal that if you do, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted.”

The Macy’s in Oak Brook continues to be a target for theft. Earlier this week, two men from Venezuela were charged with stealing more than $750 worth of merchandise. Two Venezuelan migrants were also charged with stealing more than $2,800 worth of merchandise from a Macy’s store in Oak Brook on Halloween.