CICERO, Ill. — The Cicero Police Department is investigating two incidents that happened Sunday evening; a large teen gathering near a movie theater, and a shooting near a grocery store, according to a spokesman for the Town of Cicero.

The spokesman said the first investigation was for a group of about 200 teenagers in a parking lot in front of a movie theater near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South Cicero Avenue.

The second investigation took place near the Aldi on West Cermak Road.

According to the spokesperson, it has not been determined if the two incidents are linked, or coincidentally happened at the same time.

No additional details on either incident are available at this time.