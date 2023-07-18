CICERO, Ill. — On the heels of recent flooding and residents demanding solutions to the problems caused, the town of Cicero is holding a public hearing tonight where officials have said they will provide an update.

Cicero was one of the hardest hit suburbs when it came to flooding from severe thunderstorms and rain showers earlier this month, leaving residents cleaning up their homes for days.

City officials did not clarify further details that will be coming in the update, but WGN has learned that the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago will be in attendance, and others invited include representatives from ComEd and the Cook County Assessor’s Office.

Cicero residents have questioned why nearby communities didn’t have flooding problems to the same extent as they did, leading to calls for better sewer infrastructure and green spaces around the town.

Town leaders said last week they were working to get the situation cleaned up and at that point, had not heard from Governor JB Pritzker’s office for help.

During last week’s town hall meeting, Cicero’s town engineer said the sewer system was not built to handle the storm the region saw on the Fourth of July weekend.

Following excessive flooding around the state of Illinois, Pritzker did issue a disaster proclamation aimed at helping areas, including local municipalities like Cicero, secure federal aid from FEMA.

For those seeking to report flood damage in Cicero, the town’s website has a page dedicated to submitting flood damage reports.

This meeting was set to start at 6 p.m. CT, stay with WGN News, as this article will be updated with more info following its conclusion.