CICERO — Just a week and a half after eight inches of rain fell in Cicero, the town prepares for yet another wet week.

Last Wednesday, the Town of Cicero was hit again by another round of rain, and now, the community prepares for a week of rain.

During a town hall meeting this week, Cicero’s Town Engineer said the sewer system was not built to handle the storm from the Fourth of July weekend.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation on Tuesday, which sends resources to counties hit by recent severe weather, including Cook County. The proclamation also helps local municipals like Cicero to secure federal aid from FEMA.

Cicero residents said Wednesday they are filling out forms online to file for monetary assistance, after many of them lost everything.

As the community attempted to clean-up from the nearly foot or more of rain over since the beginning of July, a daily weather forecast involving rain worries many.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois until 10 p.m. Wednesday. In Northwest Indiana, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties are under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in place for Cook County, DuPage County, Will County and some parts of Northwest Indiana until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. There is a slight risk of severe weather.